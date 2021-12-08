Track COVID-19
LDH: 13 more probable omicron variant cases in Louisiana, 1 confirmed

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Department of Health has announced that there are 16 to 17 probable cases of the omicron variant in the state.

There are currently nine possible cases in the New Orleans area, two possible cases in Baton Rouge and two possible cases in north Louisiana. LDH said that this brings the total number of probable omicron cases in the state to 17 with one confirmed. The first confirmed omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Friday, Dec. 3.

