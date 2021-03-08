LDH: 618 providers over 64 parishes to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, thousands of people received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination at a staging area outside Bossier City’s Brookshires Arena in the state’s largest mass vaccination event. (Photo by KTAL/KMSS staff)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week, 618 vaccine providers across Louisiana will receive limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

These providers represent all nine public health regions and all 64 parishes in Louisiana and include 258 chain pharmacies – 123 Walmarts, 14 Sam’s Clubs and 64 CVS locations – along with 151 independent pharmacies, 67 hospitals, 41 public health providers, 27 urgent cares and 34 federally qualified health centers 21 medical practices, eight rural health clinics (RHCs) and 11 other healthcare providers.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.

These vaccines will be available only for the following populations in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

Persons 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff Behavioral health providers and staff Urgent care clinic providers and staff Commu9*-/nity care providers and staff Dental providers and staff Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare

All pregnant persons

Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.” Persons with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions are advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form (English | Spanish | Vietnamese) to receive the vaccine (providers should have available if individuals are not able to print and complete in advance): Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Down syndrome Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2) Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2) Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus



Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment; those who don’t will not be vaccinated. Appointments must be made with providers only.

Second doses

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.

Anyone who missed their second dose vaccination appointment should contact the provider of their first dose to schedule a new appointment.

Those who received the Moderna vaccine should schedule their second shot 28 days after the first. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine should schedule their second dose 21 days after the first. According to the CDC, people who received their initial vaccination can safely receive the second dose up to 42 days and likely longer after the first dose if need be.

The recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given in one dose, and like the other two vaccines is 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID.