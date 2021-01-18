BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week, 298 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine.

These providers, including 150 chain pharmacies, 112 independent pharmacies, 19 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), three rural health clinic (RHCs) and an additional health care sites represent all nie public health regions and 64 parishes in the state.

While the state was able to resupply the majority of providers that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors. To stress, there is no guarantee that provides receiving vaccine this will will receive vaccine in the future.

These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

Persons ages 70 or older

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care clinic providers and staff

Behavioral health and clinic providers and staff

Dialysis providers and clients

Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients including people with disabilities older than 16

Dental providers and staff

Ambulatory care providers and staff, including members of coroner, autopsy or mortuary teams

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools

Participating providers must make vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.

LDH has published the list of participating providers along with their locations and contact information on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov