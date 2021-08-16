LDH announces third dose of COVID-19 available for people with impaired immune system

A man receives a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at a coronavirus vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Israel is grappling with a surge of infections and urging people over age 60 to get a booster shot. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced it is making third doses available for people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely and are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The announcement came on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Friday recommendation that fully vaccinated people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 28 days after their second dose.

At this time, the does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.

Patients who have conditions that qualify for the booster shot may complete and sign the following form found at. : may self-attest to their condition by completing and signing this form

LDH also has asked vaccine providers to have these forms available for patients to complete.

Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic. Read CDC’s full statement.

What You Need to Know:

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness.

People who have compromised immune systems may benefit from an additional dose to make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19.

CDC recommends people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after their initial 2 doses.

Who Needs an Additional COVID-19 Vaccine?

Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

Prescription or notation from a physician or other prescriber is not necessary at this time. Patients with one of the above conditions who wish to receive an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may self-attest to their condition by completing and signing this form.

Find a COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and widely available in Louisiana. To find a provider near you:

Call the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 1-855-453-0774

Search vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to 438829

Check your local pharmacy’s website to see if vaccination walk-ins or appointments are available