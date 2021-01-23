LDH: COVID-19 outbreak following last week’s Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an outbreak connected to Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on January 15-16, 2021.

The Department has received more than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the tournament either day – January 15 or January 16 – should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

If you do not have a healthcare provider, you can call 211 who can help you identify one. LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites on its website.



In addition, all individuals attending the event should monitor for the following COVID- 19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

All individuals attending the event should also quarantine, or stay home, to prevent further spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 can be transmitted before symptoms appear and even by people who never experience symptoms.

Anyone with questions about isolation or quarantine can call the LDH Contact Tracing line for further information: 877-766-2130.