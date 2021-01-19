LDH encourages retired health care workers to volunteer as COVID-19 vaccinators

Baton Rouge, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – To speed up getting the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisianans, the Louisiana Department of Health is encouraging retired health care workers to help put shots in arms.

“We do not expect the vaccine to become widely available for the general public until spring or summer, but we are doing all we can now to make sure we are ready when that time comes,” said Dr.Sunde Winder, Interim Executive Director of the Bureau of Community Preparedness.

“We appreciate qualified retired medical providers who are willing to join the effort to begin putting this pandemic behind us.”

Those eligible to volunteer include retired:

Physicians and osteopaths,

Nurses,

Pharmacists,

Dentists,

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians, and

Physicians assistants.

Workdays and times will be flexible, with mornings, afternoons and evenings available. Personal protective equipment and training will be provided. Those interesting in volunteering should email DHHEOC03@la.gov and designate their preferred work days, times and parish or parishes. Volunteers also should register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action (LAVA), the Department of Health’s volunteer database.