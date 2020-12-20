LDH: Louisiana expects to receive Moderna vaccine beginning Monday

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week, Louisiana will receive thousands of doses of Moderna vaccine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The LDH said the state expects to receive 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which received emergency use authorization on Friday.

Of the 79,500 doses, 35,900 of those will go to nursing home/Louisiana Long Term Care residents and staff through the federal partnership program, while 43,600 doses will be shipped to Morris & Dickson for sub-distribution to Tier 2 hospitals and first responders (fire fighters/EMS).

The LDH anticipates the Moderna vaccine will be received over the course of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccine will continue to go to Tier 1 hospitals this week, with 28,275 doses still to be delivered. Moving forward, the LDH says it anticipates the state will be notified of Fridays of its shipments and the number of doses contained within the shipments.