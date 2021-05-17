LDH: Providers in all Louisiana parishes to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week, 1,467 vaccine providers across Louisiana will have available doses of COVID vaccine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.

In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and also are listed on LDH’s website.

Residents requiring help can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12-8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments and homebound vaccinations, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Those with general COVID-19 questions should dial 211 for help.

All Louisiana residents ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible; if they don’t, it will affect whether the provider receives future allocations of the vaccine.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

Second doses

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose.

Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.

If patients miss their second dose vaccination appointment, they need to contact their provider as soon as possible to schedule a new appointment.

Those who receive the Moderna vaccine, should schedule their second shot 28 days after their first. Recipients of the Pfizer vaccine should ideally schedule their second dose appointment 21 days from the first.

According to the CDC, people who have received their first vaccination can safely receive their second up to 42 days, and likely longer after the first one if necessary.