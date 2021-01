LDH releases COVID-19 testing sites schedule in NWLA for week of January 25-30

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health has released the COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard for the week of January 25 to January 30.

The more contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Louisiana, and all Louisianans need to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. Sites are closed during state holidays and inclement weather.

LDH says avoid gatherings of individuals not part of your households, work from home remotely when possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and stay home if sick.

If you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. And, when it is your turn, consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going here.

Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health.

These locations offer to test 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

Region 7: Northwest

Northwestern State University 715 University Parkway Natchitoches 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Region 8: Northeast

Grambling State University 1234 Grambling Road Grambling 9 a.m. – 4 p.m Mon.- Fri. Louisiana Tech University: Thomas Assembly Center 1650 W. Alabama Ave. Ruston 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon.- Fri. University of Louisiana-Monroe 840 Cole Ave. Monroe 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon.- Fri.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Test site details

Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.

For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.

While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

Save the number 877-766-2130 in your phoneAnyone who receives a call from 877-766-2130 is urged to answer, as the call is from a contact tracer who will keep an individual’s information private. Personal information is used to quickly identify anyone a COVID-positive individual may have been in close contact with to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Everyone called by a contact tracer is advised to monitor themselves for signs of illness for 14 days from when they first came in contact with the COVID-19 person. If a resource need is identified through the contact tracing interview, the case is flagged for follow-up from a resource coordinator social worker who can connect individuals with resources including medication, masks, food assistance, and even help to locate alternative housing.

If someone calls from a number other than 877-766-2130, claims to be a contact tracer, and asks for personal information, hang up immediately. If you have a positive lab result and have not yet heard from a contact tracer, you can call our team directly at 877-766-2130. For information from the Louisiana Department of Health on COVID-19, click here.