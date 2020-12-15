LDH reports 2,617 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths statewide; See latest NWLA data

The Louisiana Department of Health 2,617 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 50 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 269,643 and deaths to 6,845.

Of the new cases reported since Monday, the LDH says 2,115 are confirmed and 502 are probable.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana rose to 305 as of Monday, the latest data available from the LDH. The number of patients on ventilators rose by to 24.

Statewide, hospitalizations rose by 70 to 1,597 and the number of patients on ventilators rose by five to 152

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (92.6%) fall between December 7 and December 14, 2020.

98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 35% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 36,719 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,974,519. Of the tests reported today, 33,413 were PCR tests and 3,306 were antigen tests.

Of the 278 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Monday, 79 were in Caddo Parish and 61 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo Parish also reported three new deaths.

Sabine reported 33 new cases and two more deaths. Natchitoches added 31 cases, Claiborne 26, Webster 21, De Soto 13, and Red River six. Bienville reported eight new cases and two new deaths.

