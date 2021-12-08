LDH reports 3 more probable Omicron variant cases in Louisiana

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Three additional probable cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

According to LDH, one of the probable cases is in Region 4 (Acadiana area). The individual traveled internationally and did not need hospitalization. The other 2 cases come from Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area), but no additional information on those cases is known at this time.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 4. Only 1 case has been confirmed, the 3 new cases are probable.

“These new cases of Omicron should serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat of COVID especially as we get ready to gather for the holidays,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is get vaccinated and get the booster.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.