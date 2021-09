SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The weather will not get in the way of your enjoyment of the weekend, as we'll have comfortable temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning, a warm and dry Sunday afternoon, and then at least 3 days of scattered thunderstorms next week.

High pressure continues to keep our weather warm and dry with low humidity. The low humidity will bring another mostly clear and comfortable night as temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60 after midnight.