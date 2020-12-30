LDH: State of Louisiana announces COVID-19 testing with Walgreens

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Walgreens will shutter nearly 40% of the clinics in its stores as the drugstore chain cuts costs and shifts to other businesses it believes will draw more people through its doors. The company said Monday, Oct. 28, that it will close 150 Walgreens-run clinics by the end of the year, but it will keep open more than 200 that are run in partnership with health care providers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that it is entering into a new COVID testing partnership with Walgreens to allow up to 19 additional sites across the state to provide testing by appointment.

According to LDH, the Walgreens sites more than double the available 7-days-a-week testing locations while also reducing costs to the State by removing the need for staffing, equipment, and other overhead costs.

Residents can now book appointments for testing. You will need to bring your personal ID, and insurance information if you have it, to your appointment. There is no cost to the patient and you will not be billed if your insurance denies coverage.

Results are available within 72 hours of test collection. You will receive an email if negative, or an email and a phone call if positive.

Partnering with Walgreens allows the State to shift to a more sustainable model while Louisiana continues to utilize the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) for high-volume testing sites.

Walgreens testing sites are focused on towns and cities across the state. In order to provide access to testing to those who may live far from one of these sites or LANG-operated sites, individuals can contact their doctor’s offices, other pharmacies, or local parish health units to arrange for COVID-19 testing.