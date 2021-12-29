Lines for Shreveport drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination wrap around several city blocks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People are lining up to get tested and vaccinated at the LSU Health Shreveport drive-through testing and vaccination clinic as the omicron variant drives the biggest surge yet in the region.

Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot of the former Chevyland dealership on Linwood Avenue on Tuesday morning.

“So we did expect a lot of traffic today, doing vaccines and testing, but we did not expect it to be all the way to I-49 from Chevyland, so we kinda knew what to do,” said vaccine coordinator Shelley Raley. “Kind of double snaked the traffic all the way through the parking lot to try and get it off the road as best we can.”

Due to increased need, LSU Health Shreveport added two additional testing dates at the North Campus site on Linwood Avenue on Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

Raley says they see a bump in testing and vaccinations with each variant, but this last month has been the biggest.

“I have a one-year-old grandson, great-grandson,” Carolyn Washington said as she waited in line to get tested. “He just turned a year old and he caught COVID from the daycare and they had to close the daycare down. And so that was one of my motivations to come and get tested, and also I lost a family member to COVID. So that was my reason. I decided to come on and let’s get it done.”

Rickey Miles was also in line to get tested, and found the long line encouraging.

“I’m grateful that it’s so many people out there who are coming to get either tested or get their shot because we’re in a crisis right now.”