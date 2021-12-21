LIVE AT 3:15 p.m.: Ochsner Health briefing on omicron variant in Louisiana

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner Health is set to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon in Shreveport on COVID-19 and the omicron variant, testing recommendations and vaccine boosters as the state braces for another surge.

The briefing is set to begin at 3:15 p.m.

The briefing comes after data released Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health showed the number of new cases of the coronavirus illness reached more than 2,300 since Friday — and more than 4,800 over the past week. That’s more than double the amount of new cases from the prior week.

The rise in COVID cases prompted LDH to revise its recommendations, urging people to resume wearing face coverings at indoor public gatherings, even though Edwards has lifted the state’s mask mandate.

Louisiana has one of the nation’s lowest immunization rates against the coronavirus. More than 2.3 million people in the state are fully vaccinated, according to the health department, just under half of Louisiana’s total population. About 661,000 people have gotten booster doses, about 14% of the state’s residents.