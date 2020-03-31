LIVE at 9 PM on KTAL NBC 6: NBC News Special Report – Coronavirus Pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tonight on KTAL NBC 6, NBC News will air an hour-long special on the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host the special at 9 p.m. with real-time information on what viewers need to know.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be a live guest on the special.
The latest data on COVID-19 in Louisiana shows two more people have died from the virus in Caddo Parish, bringing the total there to seven, and one person has died in Bossier Parish.
Overall, the state has added 1,212 new confirmed cases Tuesday, more than doubling the number of cases reported Monday. 239 people have now died in Louisiana from the coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.
If you can’t watch the special on KTAL NBC 6, you can watch it by clicking here.
