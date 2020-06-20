Local brewing company closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Great Raft Brewing announced Friday it is closing temporarily after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the employee learned of a potential exposure on Monday and went into self-quarantine while awaiting tests results. When the results came back positive on Friday, the owners immediately closed the brewery’s tasting room and production facility to allow for testing off all employees “out of an abundance of caution for our community and employees.”

In a post on Great Raft’s Facebook page, the company announced its decision to the public. “While we are confident in our daily social distancing and sanitation efforts, we will also be conducting a full sanitation of all Great Raft Brewing facilities.”

The post added, the company is “taking the strongest measures possible to ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” saying it will re-open when it is safe to do so.

