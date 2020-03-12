Local colleges monitoring coronavirus spread before determining what to do with classes

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Local colleges are reacting to the news that a state of emergency has been called by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

Louisiana Tech President Les Guice set out a series of Tweets today explaining what’s being done to monitor and address the situation.

He Tweeted in part; “As the University continues to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 virus, here’s an update on the measures we’re taking to ensure our students, faculty, and staff stay healthy and safe. Louisiana has six presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus – one in Jefferson Parish and five in Orleans Parish. Presumptive cases mean a person is presumed to have an illness but will still need further testing to positively confirm they have the virus. We have also put in place two interim policies related to travel to and from countries on the CDC international travel watch list. These measures – made under the advisement of our UL System leadership – relate to both personal travel and University-funded travel.”

He later added, “My Executive Leadership team is meeting daily and is in constant communication with federal and state officials for information and guidance. We will be vigilant and continue to communicate as the situation in Louisiana changes.”

Grambling State says their recently developed Coronavirus Prevention & Response Task Force has been preparing for a potential threat for several weeks.

Grambling State also Tweeted they remain in constant contact with state & local health officials for guidance.

Northwestern State University claims are the same. A post on the university’s website says: Northwestern State is partnering with local, state and federal public health departments to keep the campus community informed about the coronavirus and the measures individuals should take to stay healthy.

Louisiana State University is considering options for canceling classes or moving them online in response to the threat of the spread of coronavirus, but no decision has been made.

In a statement issued Wednesday addressing concerns and questions about the coronavirus as students and faculty prepare for Spring Break.

It said in part; “As of this time, there is no reason to believe anyone at LSU is clinically affected. We continue to follow the advice of public health officials to protect the health and well-being of our community. We encourage you to be cautious of rumors and speculation on social media or in other sources where factual information is not provided.”

Wiley College has moved all classes online as the threat of coronavirus continues to spread. The decision comes just hours after at least one case in Caddo Parish, less than 40 miles away across the Louisiana state line, was confirmed by state health officials.

Beginning on Monday, March 16th, all face-to-face classes are canceled. Classes will be moved to the college’s distance learning platform.

NBC 6 News has calls out to LSUS regarding their class schedules moving forward. We are awaiting a response.