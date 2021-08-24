Local downtown clinic offers Regeneron infusions for qualifying COVID-19 patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As an alternative to hospital emergency rooms, a downtown Shreveport clinic today announced it has Regeneron infusions available for immediate use for treatment of COVID-19.

Headed up by Dr. Tiffany Najberg, UrgentEMS, located at 401 North Market Street, Suite 950, has the capability and medicine to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, as well as other risk factors.

The on-site team at the clinic can assess patients with symptoms and determine whether they qualify for the Regeneron infusion.

In addition, the clinic also offers COVID-19 testing, influenza testing and RSV testing that is available on-site.

Appointments can be made by calling 318-299-6512 or by going online and booking an appointment here. Walk-ins also are accepted, but subject to wait times.