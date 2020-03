SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local food banks are feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is also sounding the alarm about the need food banks are facing.

Louisiana's food banks are in dire need right now. If you are able to donate without causing a hardship on yourself, please consider making a monetary donation to your local food bank through @Feeding_LA at https://t.co/VFrzziPtFF. Just $1 can feed 4 people. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/u4t0FskCYk — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 25, 2020

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and Harvest Regional Food Bank serves those in need across the ArkLaTex and both are in need of monetary donations.

