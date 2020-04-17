Local homeless coalition set to open up a new shelter

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The homeless coalition HOPE Connections is setting up to turn their day shelter into an overnight shelter.

“I’m excited and interested actually, because you know we’ve been struggling through this coronavirus and things are slowing down but they seem to take it a step further and try to be more helpful,” said Eddie Duncan, resident at HOPE Connections.

It’s all because of COVID-19, they’re trying to give people living on the streets who can’t go into other shelters a safe place to go.

“No new people can go into the shelters, so they’re doing the social distancing with their clients that are inside. So we’re trying to take up the slack a little bit for the beds they can’t fill right now,” said Christa Pazzaglia, Executive Director of HOPE Connections in Shreveport.

The overnight shelter will house 22 people, who will have their own live in cubicle, spaced six feet apart from one other.

And they’ll even be tested for covid-19 at oschner before coming into the shelter.

“So we’re going to try and keep this a safe environment, once people move in we’re going to ask them not leave the property,” said Pazzaglia.

For Eddie Duncan he’s been coming to hope connections for three months after living on the streets for several months before that.

Eddie says hope connections is a place where tpeople like him can get resources and get their feet back on the ground.

“Overall this is pretty much the starting place for anybody in my situation would want to start,” said Duncan.

