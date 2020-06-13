Local nurse receiving help from COVID-19 recovery group on Facebook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local nurse is turning to social media to deal with her recovery from COVID-19.

Nikura Tucker was diagnosed on March 27th. She was told after two weeks she would start to feel better, but she says that’s not always the case. Months later she was still dealing with back and chest pain.

“I had a lot of issues emotionally and mentally trying to go through all these things people couldn’t understand was happening to me especially being young and healthy and they’re just like you should bounce back, what’s wrong with you.

After recovering she was left with a lot of questions. Tucker met other COVID-19 survivors through Facebook groups. She calls those connections life changing.

“Support group helped to reduce a lot of that anxiety knowing that somebody, well lots of people were going, I mean thousands of people are going through the same transition trying to figure out if you’re still going to survive.”

