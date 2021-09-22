Local officials talk timeline for when we can expect Pfizer authorization for 5-11 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Pfizer announced Monday morning that recent trials show their COVID-19 vaccine is safe for 5-11 year-olds, and they will be pursuing authorization of the vaccine for this age group. This news comes as pediatric cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

Currently children 12 and up are authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine, the only pharmaceutical company to offer a vaccine to this age group.

While this breakthrough brings the potential to protect younger children from COVID-19 and its variants, local officials are unsure of when we would see the authorization for use on this age group.

“Now in terms of how long the process will take, you know I do think we’ve seen the FDA clearly take a measured approach,” said Alabama Department of Public Health’s Dr. Karen Landers. “And of course obviously until VRBPAC meets and looks at that, you know the independent review committees did the other day related to boosters, I don’t think we’re going to know.”

Doctor Landers said there is speculation the data would be presented to the FDA and Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee sometime in October, but there is no definite answer.

Spokesperson for the West Central Health District of Georgia Department of Public Health, Pamela Kirkland explained this dose would be smaller than the dose adults are currently getting.

“I’m not sure how long that process would take, but I do know that they are proposing 1/3 of the dose that is normally given to adults so it would be a smaller dose that’s given to that age group.”

The news comes while Alabama and Georgia are still pushing to get all who are already eligible for the vaccine fully vaccinated.