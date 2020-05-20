Local pastor, N.O. rabbi co-chair statewide meeting to “Re-imagine Louisiana”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A statewide Zoom meeting to help Louisianans create a “new normal” in the wake of changes put in place to protect citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic will take place next week.

Religious, non-profit, civic organizations along with individuals are invited to join “Re-imagine Louisiana,” scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday,

The gathering, co-chaired by Dr. Theron Jackson of Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport and Rabbi Katie Bauman of Talmud Synagogue in New Orleans, requires registration and will take place via Zoom for the first 1,000 attendees and on Facebook Live for overflow.

Organizers of Re-imagine Louisiana hope to bring together at least 1,000 leaders of congregations and citizens organizations and individuals statewide, across the lines of race, geography and political affiliation, to commit to work together to improve our state and local communities.

According to organizers, “the current crisis demands not merely that we “return to how things were.” It demands that we Re-imagine Louisiana as the kind of community our faith and democratic traditions call us to create.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has confirmed his attendance and the Louisiana congressional delegation and city mayors and parish presidents also have been invited.

The purpose of the event is to launch a campaign called “1,000 Conversations,” which has three goals:

to fight isolation in a time of social distancing

2) to understand first-hand the issues affecting people in our communities as the economic impact of covid-19 deepens

3) to build a base of community sufficiently broad and diverse to bring about change that will strengthen our state and local areas.

The first 1,000 participants will join the Assembly by Zoom. Overflow participants will be able to join the event streamed to Facebook Live.

To sign up a congregation or organization as a participating institution, or individuals may register to attend should fill out the registration form here.

Anyone with questions should email organizers at contact@togetherla.com.

