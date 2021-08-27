Tracking the Tropics banner
Local pediatric doctor answers parents questions about Covid-19

Coronavirus

Parents have many questions when it comes to covid and kids. We conducted a zoom interview with Dr. John Vanchiere, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport to get some answers.

Here are the questions answered in the video:

What can parents do to protect their children that are not old enough to be vaccinated?

At what age can children be vaccinated?

Is it ok to send your kids to school?

Are anti-body treatments available for children?

Your child tests positive. Now what?

When should parents be concerned?

When will a vaccine for younger children be available?

What can adults do to protect children?

