(KLFY) Louisiana residents should start seeing their $300 federal coronavirus unemployment checks next week.

About 417k will receive the federal aid, but as many as 87k will not.

According to Governor John Bel Edwards it’s because either their state benefit doesn’t meet the $100 threshold or because their unemployment is unrelated to COVID-19.

