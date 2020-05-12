The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Louisiana gaming officials: Casinos need new floor space plans approved before they can reopen

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The first phase of reopening businesses in Louisiana begins Friday, but casinos and video poker establishments will have to wait until at least Monday.

Under the ‘Roadmap to a Resilient Louisiana: Phase One’ proclamation Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign Thursday, a number of businesses will be allowed to open Friday, May 15 under certain restrictions.

A list of the kinds of businesses that will be allowed to reopen was released Monday under the updated statewide stay-at-home order included casinos and video poker establishments, but state gaming officials say they will need their reopening plans approved first.

According to Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Jones, each of the venues must submit an application and have their revised floor plans for gambling space approved by Louisiana State Police before they can re-open.

As per state guidelines, there will be a 25 percent capacity limit in each casino and customers and employee temperatures must be screened.

