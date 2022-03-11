BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health announced the launch of its new COVID-19 Community Support Hotline. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the new hotline merged with the former contact tracing hotline and the COVID-19 vaccine hotline. The focus is to provide the general public with one convenient way to get their COVID-19 and vaccine questions answered.

People can contact the COVID-19 Community Support Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. The Louisiana Department of Health reported that people would be able to:

Schedule vaccine and booster appointments

Schedule a homebound vaccination appointment

Speak to a medical professional

Get their questions answered on what to do next after becoming COVID positive or exposed

Get connected to resources while in isolation or quarantine (assuming eligibility and availability)

The department of health stated that if you test positive for COVID-19, you might receive a text message with general information on isolation and quarantine guidance. According to the department of health, every call is confidential, and phone menu options are listed in both English and Spanish. The hotline is available Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 8 PM and on Sunday from Noon to 8 PM.