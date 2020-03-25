Louisiana DHH reports Bienville Parish coronavirus death

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The latest Louisiana Office of Public Health’s report on the COVID-19 status throughout the state lists one coronavirus death in Bienville Parish.

Although the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s office said they were unaware of the death, they confirmed that a Bienville Parish coronavirus victim was taken to Willis Knighton Hospital in Bossier.

The COVID-19 report is issued each day at noon and lists the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths statewide, as well as those in individual parishes.

Bienville has had only one confirmed case of the virus.

