Louisiana joins federal program to expand COVID vaccine distribution

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health today confirmed the state will join the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, an effort to increase very limited supply to states and make vaccines more accessible.

Nationwide, the program expands the number of pharmacies that will administer vaccines.

In Louisiana, 56 Walmart locations will participate in the Program, which will formally start February 11.

Their participation will mean an increase in the number of doses selected Walmart pharmacies will receive. Because of Walmart’s prior participation in Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the DHH expects the transition for currently-eligible residents and participating providers will be seamless.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit the LDH COVID vaccine provider location page at COVIDvaccine.la.gov or call 211.

All 56 Walmart stores in Louisiana that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are listed on the current Vaccine Locations page.

While participating in the partnership will result in an increase in vaccine supply, LDH cannot yet confirm how many doses Louisiana is expected to receive as a result of this partnership.