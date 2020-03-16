Louisiana lawmakers to talk about plan to temporarily adjourn because of the coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – According to the Special Advisor to the Speaker of the House, Lionel Rainey, the Louisiana Legislature is gathering on Monday at the Capitol and when they gavel in, legislators are expected to discuss the plan to temporarily adjourn over concerns related to the coronavirus.

This comes after Ochsner Health Systems and LCMC Health released this statement:

INBOX: Ochsner Health Systems, LCMC Health call on Louisiana legislators to postpone their session.



“Having legislators continue to travel in from across the state to congregate at the Capitol sends the wrong message to the public.” @BRProudNews #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/Pm5bRANFun — Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) March 16, 2020

