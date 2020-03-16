The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Louisiana lawmakers to talk about plan to temporarily adjourn because of the coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – According to the Special Advisor to the Speaker of the House, Lionel Rainey, the Louisiana Legislature is gathering on Monday at the Capitol and when they gavel in, legislators are expected to discuss the plan to temporarily adjourn over concerns related to the coronavirus.

This comes after Ochsner Health Systems and LCMC Health released this statement:

