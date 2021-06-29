Louisiana leaders join forces to provide COVID vaccine for affected communities in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State eaders are coming together in a joint effort to make sure everyone in Shreveport has access to the covid-19 vaccine, especially in disproportionately affected communities.

“We started fighting this pandemic 16 months ago. It was about saving lives and it still is,” Dr. John Vanchiere with Ochsner LSU health said.

On Tuesday, officials from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Health and Human Services, along with state and local officials including Mayor Adrian Perkins, visited the Renaissance of Allendale apartments to speak about a joint agency effort to increase access to the covid-19 vaccine among communities who might have a hard time finding the resources to receive the vaccine.

“If we think about covid, which we are not 1,000 percent out of yet, we think about the devastation it did to our community we know that it is a devastating virus,” Mayor Adrain Perkins said during the press conference.

According to the department of health, only 29 % of our region is vaccinated. Click here to see.

Dozens were vaccinated and among them were also children. Parents stood in line to show their support to allow their children to receive the vaccine.

“So with them getting ready to go back to school, pretty soon, I wanted him to be vaccinated so that he would be covered if anything goes on,” Chavondria Autry who’s a mother of four told us.

She said she had already received both doses of the vaccine and wanted her eldest son and daughter to take advantage of the opportunity. “At first he was like ‘no mama’ but then after driving over here he got a little confident about it,’ she said.

Another parent in the neighborhood also advocated for the shot.

“I came when I seen it on the news that it was over in my community in Allendale; so I brought my son out today to get his because I already got mine,” Garyon Bates said.

Officials with HUD say Caddo Parish is among the four parishes in the state to have high hesitation rates. Leslie Bradley who serves as the deputy Regional Administrator for HUD Region 6 spoke on why these efforts were needed.

“Our goal at hud is to make vaccines accessible to the hud assistant residents of the homeless shelter. so it’s just about I think getting outreach out to the population,’ Bradley said.

Dr. Martha Whyte with the Louisiana Department of Public Health said she knows a lot of people still have their reservations but they should learn more about the vaccine and get it to protect loved ones and others.

“Each one of us really has a duty to take this vaccine to protect not only ourselves but for others. there is always a chance we can get change in the strain that makes us, who are vaccinated, not protected,” she said.

Another walk-in site will be held tomorrow at the Cypress Landing Apartments from 3 pm until 6 Wednesday evening. No registration or preregistration required.