Louisiana National Guard plans hospital flyover in Shreveport, four other cities

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana National Guard plans a helicopter hospital flyover in five cities on Wednesday to honor first responders and healthcare workers.

Weather permitting, eight UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will start about 11 a.m. Wednesday — four in Slidell and four in Alexandria, a news release said on Friday.

They’ll be in the Shreveport area around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, after being in the Hammond area around 11:10 a.m., the Lafayette and Monroe areas about noon, the Lake Charles around 1:40 p.m.

The helicopters are scheduled to pass over Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, along with St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, St. Tammany Parish Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, Lafayette General Medical Center and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.