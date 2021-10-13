Louisiana nears end of fourth COVID surge, health leaders say another surge could happen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Wednesday, there are less than 500 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

As of Wednesday at Baton Rouge General (BRG) there are zero COVID ICU patients and only two COVID patients admitted in the past 48 hours.

Our Lady of the Lake reported zero new COVID-19 patients admitted over the weekend.

Health leaders said the state is moving in the right direction in ending the fourth COVID-19 surge.

Today LDH reports 551 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since Tues., Oct. 12, 2021. The vast majority (97.3%) of these cases are tied to community spread. Unvaccinated people account for 84% of recent COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/x6J5cI8vbv — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) October 13, 2021

“At our peak, our fourth surge was right near the 18 percent positivity mark and now we are right at or just below four percent,” said BRG Chief of Staff Dr. Louis Minsky. “The hospital itself has taken a breath and relaxed a bit from COVID.”

Minsky said fighting off a surge is different now because of access to monoclonal treatments and COVID-19 vaccines, but there are always lasting effects of a surge.

“We just had two patients over the age of 30 pass away in our emergency room from post-COVID complications,” he said.

There is still uncertainty with the Delta variant and always a possibility for another surge and more variants.

“Thanksgiving through Christmas congregations increased and by January we were in another surge,” Minsky said.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.