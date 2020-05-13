Louisiana parks, historic sites and state museums to reopen this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Louisiana enters Phase One of the plan for reopening, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser today announced 18 State Parks, all 18 State Historic Sites, and all nine State Museum buildings will reopen starting this weekend under the new guidelines.

During phase one, all welcome centers will remain closed; however, those with exterior doors to restrooms will have 24-hour restrooms available.

“As we begin a careful, safe process to reopen Louisiana, the tourism and travel industry is faced with the task of recovering to the record-breaking success we saw prior to this crisis,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I urge everyone in the state to take this time to be safe, but also get out and enjoy all the wonderful things right here in our backyard, like our state parks, historic sites, and state museums. The road to our recovery starts with the strong people of Louisiana.”

