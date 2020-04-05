Louisiana State Police warn motorists traveling to Texas of checkpoints, delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Beginning Sunday, April 5, 2020, motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas from Louisiana roadways.

Checkpoints and screening of vehicles conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic may result in traffic backups in westbound lanes of travel. The screening of vehicles applies to all roadways crossing into Texas including interstates.

Commercial motor vehicle traffic will not be obstructed.

For information related to the Texas checkpoints and complying with the Executive Order, please visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus and https://gov.texas.gov/…/EO-GA-12_roadway_quarantine_for_COV….

Further information can also be found at: https://www.facebook.com/269483096401621/posts/3598525753497322/

With regard to Louisiana roadways, traffic conditions can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, Louisiana DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.

To report dangerous road conditions or reckless drivers, dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest LSP Troop.

