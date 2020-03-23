Louisiana stay at home order now in effect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The stay at home order issued by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards due to the coronavirus outbreak is now in effect.

The directive went into effect at 5 p.m. and will extend through April 13.

The number of cases in Louisiana is now 1,172, resulted in 34 deaths, and spread to 41 of our 64 parishes.

The first coronavirus death in Northwest Louisiana was reported Monday in Webster Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a 44-year-old patient in Webster Parish has died of the coronavirus. Three cases in all have been reported there so far. Caddo Parish is now reporting 34 cases, 12 in Bossier Parish. DeSoto Parish now has five cases. Natchitoches Parish reported its first coronavirus Monday morning. The Natchitoches Regional Medical Center said it has treated a patient that tested positive for COVID-19.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Louisiana at an alarming rate, it is necessary that we take even more aggressive measures in order to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus. Tonight at 5 p.m., the Stay at Home order that I signed will go into effect, and I am asking all the people of Louisiana to be good neighbors and to protect themselves and others by following the guidelines of the order. People can still leave their homes to do essential tasks like buying groceries or food, picking up prescriptions or going to work if absolutely necessary. If you do go out, please keep six feet between you and the people around you. Outside exercise is encouraged as long as you practice social distancing,” Gov. Edwards said. “This order is not something I take lightly, but it is necessary to protect the health, safety and well-being of our people, our communities and our way of life.”

Edwards will re-evaluate the need for the statewide stay at home order and other mitigation measures currently in place to determine if they need to be extended beyond April 12.

