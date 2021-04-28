Louisianans react to lifted mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Starting Wednesday, local governments and businesses will set their own rules for when to wear a mask.

Ascension and Livingston Parish have decided to do away with the mask mandate. East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is asking residents to follow CDC guidelines, but she’s only requiring residents to wear masks in city-parish buildings. She’s letting business owners decide the rest.

The state is still requiring masks in schools. High school student Jamila Ford says she’s relieved.

“Our desks are very close to each other, and our hallways aren’t very big,” Ford said. “We’re all bunched up together, so I feel like if we have the mask on, that will kind of prevent the coronavirus from spreading.”

Business owners like Chef KD say this decision couldn’t come at a better time.

“Louisiana is ready to get back to business, and not monkey business, real business,” the chef said.

“The things we do with food, family, friends, it just makes it work.”

Gov. Edwards says people should still wear masks to prevent spreading the coronavirus. This proclamation will be in effect through May 25.