LSC: 2020 Bar Exams to be taken remotely in open-book format submitted by email

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s crop of law school graduates taking the Louisiana Bar Exam are going to have an experience unique to all the lawyers who have gone before them.

The Louisiana Supreme Court today issued an order announcing that the August and October bar examinations will be in open-book format with no live monitoring or proctoring.

Issued at the recommendation of the Committee on Bar Admissions in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the order dictates that applicants will receive the exam questions by email and submit responses by email, to an address established by the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions.

Test-takers may use outside materials to complete the exam but are prohibited from seeking or accepting assistance from any other individual during the exam.

“The Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions has worked diligently throughout this pandemic to find workable solutions which will allow applicants the ability to safely sit for the Bar Exam while being mindful of issues which may present themselves that could affect the applicants’ ability to test,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson.

“The Committee on Bar Admissions advised that it is not feasible to administer the remote bar examinations utilizing the current software vendor, therefore today’s order provides Bar Exam applicants with the opportunity to sit for the Bar Exam without further delay due to conditions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and possible unexpected technical issues which may have interrupted their remote testing.”

Applicants still must complete all other requirements for admission as set forth in Louisiana Supreme Court Rule XVII, including satisfying character and fitness requirements and passing the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination.

In May, the Court issued orders amending Part I of the written examination required by Section 7 of Supreme Court Rule XVII and in July, provided for two remote administrations of the previously announced one-day 2020 Bar Examinations on August 24 and October 10.

For more information visit lasc.org or contact Louisiana Supreme Court Public Information Specialist/Coordinator Trina S. Vincent at tvincent@lasc.org or (504) 310-2590.

Click here to view the Order:

https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2020/08/Order-2020-08-12_LASC_BarExam.pdf

