LSU Ag Center displays ‘Louisiana Style’ social distancing guidelines

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

LSU AgCenter

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So who has wondered what social distancing would look like through the eyes of someone from Louisiana?

Well, the LSU Ag Center has your answer with this diagram below:

The Louisiana Style Social Distancing Guide breaks down what 6 feet apart looks like for an alligator, gumbo pot, ears of corn and crawfish.

The CDC says, “to practice social or physical distancing stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.”

