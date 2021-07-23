LSU Health and Medical advisory committee release recommendations ahead of fall semester

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The LSU Health and Medical advisory committee released a list of recommendations for all administration and campuses ahead of the fall semester.

This committee is a group of experts in medicine, epidemiology, virology, and environmental engineering who provides up-to-date information needed to make the best decisions to keep all members of LSU safe.

Here are the recommendations for all campuses:

Masks and face coverings should be universally required indoors, including in all classrooms, as well as on campus transportation.

All on-campus residents should be required to get entry tested for COVID-19 prior to arriving on campus. Testing will also be required in residence halls when wastewater shows a high detection of the virus.

Physical distancing is strongly encouraged where masks are not currently required. This includes continuation of signage at entries and exits of classroom and buildings to discourage congregating in these spaces.

Because LSU is not able to mandate vaccinations due to state law, we must continue to strongly encourage all students to get vaccinated prior to arriving on campus. Those who have been vaccinated should self-report through the vaccination survey.

Appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols should be in place.

All classes should be recorded and available for students who may miss class due to COVID-19 related issues. This is to discourage ill individuals from coming to class.

All classrooms should have additional HEPA filtration installed prior to commencement of the semester (in process).

Continue to utilize the Daily Symptom Checker as a way of flagging potentially symptomatic individuals and providing testing direction.

You can find information about the vaccines and where to get them on campus here.