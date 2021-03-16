LSU Health cancels Wednesday vaccine clinics due to predicted severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All LSU Health Shreveport vaccine clinics have been cancelled due to impending weather.
Community vaccine sites will resume as scheduled on Thursday, March 18.
Canceled clinics that will resume their regular hours on Thursday include those scheduled for:
The Louisiana State Fairgrounds and LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport).
