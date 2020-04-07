LSU Health Chancellor: Efforts underway are helping to slow coronavirus spread

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport says the new coronavirus numbers show some promising news for the state.

Dr. G. E. Ghali says the anticipated peak for cases in Louisiana was April 1st and nation wide is April 16th.

Dr. Ghali says statewide, the number of daily deaths is beginning to trend downward.

He adds there’s a 14 percent increase in Louisiana cases, but that’s because testing is up.

“Louisiana is doing a good job with testing. On a per capita basis Louisiana is number two in the total number of tests done in their state” said Dr. G. E. Ghali.

Dr. Ghali says the new numbers show the efforts of the governor are working. And if we continue social distancing, the predicted number of deaths will also go down.

