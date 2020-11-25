LSU Health Chancellor urges caution during holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This year’s holiday season is sure to be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with cases once again surging in our area, the Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport is urging people to be cautious during the holiday season.

“Because of the coronavirus, and the fact that it is flu season, this is the time to refrain from unnecessary travel,” said G. E. Ghali, DDS, MD, FACS, FRCS. “I’m not saying that you shouldn’t travel at all, I’m just saying you need to be very, very careful.”

If you do travel for the holidays, or are spending them with family, Dr. Ghali recommends taking precautions, like keeping the gatherings small.

“You really want to consider the social distancing and the meticulous handwashing,” said Dr. Ghali. “There’s no reason to be shaking every person’s hand all the time.”

While holiday shopping is expected to be down this year due to the pandemic, people are still expected to get out to find this year’s hot item. Dr. Ghali says the best way to stay safe while holiday shopping, is to do it from the comfort of your living room.

“Certainly we want to support our local stores, certainly we want to support our local restaurants, but just during this period of time I think online shopping,” Dr. Ghali said. “You know Santa, Santa’s got a direct line from the North Pole to online shopping, so I don’t see that being an issue. I think it’s the safest way to go during this period of time.”