LSU Health: COVID testing and vaccination schedule August 21-29

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public each Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. LSU Health’s North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue.
More than 82,000 vaccinations and 396,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to date in Louisiana, and health care workers are eager to make those numbers go higher in order to thwart the surge in COVID-19 cases Louisiana is currently experiencing.
Registration is not needed for COVID testing. Results will be delivered by telephone within 72 hours. In addition, a printout of results may be picked up or mailed to the provided address upon request.
In addition, expedited COVID-19 testing is available from 10 a.m. to Noon Monday through Wednesday at the LSUHS North Campus.
People age 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15, however, are required to pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu.
Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form to be vaccinated.
Youth ages 12 to 17 may only receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients.
No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.
LSUHS COVID TESTING SITES
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
(Former Chevyland dealership)
- Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM
Tests taken before 12 noon receive results within 48 hours via telephone.
HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND
SATURDAY, AUGUST 21
Calvary Mission Baptist Church – 5823 Ledbetter Street, Shreveport
- 9 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Lane Chapel Baptist Church – 1007 Norma Street, Shreveport
- 11 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church – 9860 Greenwood Springridge Rd., Shreveport
- 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Kings Highway Christian Church – 806 Kings Hwy., Shreveport
- 3 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine
SUNDAY, AUGUST 22
Simple Church – Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport
- 9 AM – 12:30 PM; Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine
St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church – 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
- 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
MONDAY – FRIDAY
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
(Former Chevyland dealership)
- Dates recur each week, Monday – Friday, from 10 AM – 6 PM
1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25
Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) – 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City
- 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Desoto School Board Media Center – 523 Oxford Rd., Mansfield
- 4 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Salem Baptist Church – 5187 Hwy 3276, Stonewall
- 4 PM – 6 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Margaritaville Resort & Casino – 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City
- 10 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26
Boomtown Resort & Casino – 300 Riverside Dr., Bossier City
- 1 PM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Harrah’s Louisiana Downs – 8000 E. Texas St., Bossier City
- 5 PM – 8 PM; Pfizer vaccine
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27
LSUS – 1 University Place, Shreveport
- 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Korner Lounge – 800 Louisiana Avenue, Shreveport
- 6 PM – 8 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Airline High School – 2801 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- 4 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28
Airline High School – 2801 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- 8 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Ben Johnson Educational Center – 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Natchitoches
- 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
AB Palmer Recreational Center – 547 79th St., Shreveport
- 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport
- 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church – 410 North Circle, Bossier City
- 10 AM – 12 PM; Pfizer vaccine
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29
Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba St., Shreveport
- 12:15 PM – 3 PM; Pfizer vaccine
