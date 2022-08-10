SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport will host a news conference Wednesday to update the public on COVID-19.

The conference will begin at 11 a.m. in the LSU Shreveport Auditorium.

Leaders from LSUS will be joined by research experts, medical professionals, and community leaders to provide information on prominent and new variants of COVID. They will also provide information about viral detection in the city of Shreveport and throughout Northwest Louisiana and the state as a whole.

Health officials will also provide the latest vaccination rates and ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates.