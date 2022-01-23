LSU Health moves COVID operation back to North Campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Beginning Monday, The Center for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport will resume operations at the North Campus site (former Cheyvland dealership) located at 2627 Linwood Ave.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at this location will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

On Jan. 5, LSU Health Shreveport moved its COVID-19 vaccination and testing operations from the former Chevyland location to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, due to long lines, following the holidays and a fifth surge of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant.

As COVID-19 cases began to recede in April 2021, LSUHSC closed the large-scale testing and vaccination site at the fairgrounds and relocated operations to the smaller location.

