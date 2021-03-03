The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
LSU Health providing 2nd Pfizer shot after Walgreens runs out of vaccine

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport announced Tuesday evening that it will provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals who received their first vaccine at a Walgreens Pharmacy.

Individuals who have been notified by Walgreens that the second dose of the vaccine is not available may received their second shot from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

Individuals should bring their vaccine card, ID and proof of insurance if available.

This large-scale community vaccine clinic is made possible by LSU Health Shreveport, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System with support from the Louisiana Department of Health, Region 7 Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard and BPCC nursing students and numerous community volunteers.

