LSU Health providing 2nd Pfizer shot after Walgreens runs out of vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport announced Tuesday evening that it will provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals who received their first vaccine at a Walgreens Pharmacy.

Individuals who have been notified by Walgreens that the second dose of the vaccine is not available may received their second shot from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

Individuals should bring their vaccine card, ID and proof of insurance if available.

This large-scale community vaccine clinic is made possible by LSU Health Shreveport, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System with support from the Louisiana Department of Health, Region 7 Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard and BPCC nursing students and numerous community volunteers.