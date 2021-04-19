LSU Health releases April 19-24 COVID-19 vaccination schedule

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport has announced its northwest Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine schedule through April 24.

Eligible Louisiana residents include individuals age 16 and older. However, people age 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine; people who are age 18 and older may receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

As per CDC and FDA recommendations, LSU Health Shreveport has chosen to pause offering of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine until further information is made available.

No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive to the drive-thru site, and they will remain in the vehicle to receive the vaccine.

Those who meet all qualifications but are without insurance still are eligible to receive the vaccine.

While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine.

The goal of LSUHS community vaccine sites is to provide every eligible citizen with access to the vaccine as soon as possible.

Clinics’ day, time and locations are listed below:

Monday

2-6 p.m.

Louisiana State University at Shreveport

One University Place, Shreveport

2-4 p.m.

Valencia Recreation Center

1800 Viking Drive, Shreveport

Pfizer vaccine

Tuesday

1- 8 p.m.

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) 6220 E. Texas, Bossier City •

Pfizer vaccine

2-6 p.m.

Louisiana State University at Shreveport

One University Place, Shreveport

1-8 p.m.

Choctaw Apache Tribal Grounds 217 Gene Knight Road, Noble, La.

Pfizer vaccine

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

Educators & Healthcare workers only*

12-5 p.m.

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

First & Second dose of Pfizer vaccine

Saturday

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Drive, Shreveport

First & Second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Choctaw Apache Tribal Grounds 217 Gene Knight Road, Noble, La.

Pfizer vaccine

*To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu. LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Avenue. Shreveport Educators include teachers, support staff, daycare workers. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info. •