LSU Health releases COVID-19 testing and vaccination schedules for coming week

Thousands lined up at the fairgrounds in Shreveport Tuesday to get the coronavirus vaccine provided by LSU Health Shreveport to those 70 and older. The hospital says their allocation of just over 5,000 doses was depleted by Thursday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health has released its COVID-19 testing and vaccination schedules for both first and second doses for the week of Feb. 1-6.

The vaccination clinics, which are available to Louisiana residents ages 70 and older, do not require preregistration, but those who would prefer to preregister may do so by going to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

Everyone who comes to a clinic is asked to bring identification and an insurance card. People who received their first vaccine at the State Fair Grounds between January 12-14 should report 21 days from the date of their first vaccine to get their second vaccine.

Those who did not receive their first dose of vaccine at the State Fair Grounds are not eligible to receive their second dose there.

Vaccines will be administered through multiple drive-thru stations at 3701 Hudson, the large parking lot parallel to I-20 and adjacent to Fair Grounds Field.

Next week’s vaccination effort is a collaboration with the Region 7 Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard, students and faculty of LSU Health System Shreveport, students and faculties from both Southern University Shreveport and Bossier Parish Community College, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System.

Below is the vaccination schedule:

Monday, first dose only

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Ave, Shreveport

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, first and second doses

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Ave, Shreveport

COVID-19 Testing

The Center of Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) continues its community COVID-19 testing in north Louisiana in the coming week with no pre-registration required.

Testing will occur inside vehicles but walkups also are allowed. The results of the tests will be provided electronically by the LSU Health Shreveport CEVT within 48-72 hours.

The presentation of a valid ID is needed to obtain a test and presentation and an insurance card is requested for those who have health insurance. Those that do not have medical insurance are still eligible to receive a COVID test at any LSUHS site.

Dates and times are subject to change in the event of inclement weather. Updates in testing due to inclement weather can be found at www.lsuhs.edu and at the LSU Health Shreveport Facebook page.

COVID-19 testing times, dates and locations:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. – Noon Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Ave, Shreveport

Tuesday and Wednesday 1-4 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church

2565 Airline Drive, Bossier City Thursday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Ave, Shreveport

Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tallulah Elementary School

1100 Johnston Street, Tallulah, La.